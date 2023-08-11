Win Stuff
The hot and steamy weather will continue this weekend

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/11
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day as highs top out into the low 100s. Heat Indices will be between 110-115°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Sunday will be just as hot as highs top out into the low 100s. Heat Indices will be between 110-115°.

Triple-digit weather will be likely once again as we start off next week. Skies will be mostly sunny. We’ll see a brief dip in our temperatures in the middle of the week. Highs will fall back into the mid to upper 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will rebound by Thursday as temperatures top out near 100° by Thursday of next week.

