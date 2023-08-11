Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges

HATTISBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in jail after being arrested on drug charges Thursday.

Agents with the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Hattiesburg Police STAR Team execution a search warrant on Millpond Road in Hattiesburg.

During the search, NET Agents found over six pounds of a Schedule I substance along with Illicit prescription narcotics in the home.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Franko Moye was arrested in connection to the incident. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office said Moye was out on parole through the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time. MDOC was notified of the arrest for possible revocation of Moye’s parole.

