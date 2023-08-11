Ellisville man charged in Valero robbery case

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was arrested in relation to a robbery at a gas station this week.

According to the Ellisville Police Department, 41-year-old Dwight Nathan Fayard II was charged with robbery after stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the Valero on Highway 11.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:58 a.m., officers responded to a robbery reported at the Valero. Officials learned that the suspect was a man with a face covering, black jacket and sunglasses who had fled the scene on foot.

The police department said Fayard had been terminated Monday for embezzlement after the manager observed him on security camera taking money.

On Tuesday around 9 a.m., the store manager alerted EPD that the suspect had returned to the scene to “pay the manager back for a loan that was given to him.”

Before leaving, officers were able to stop Fayard in the parking lot and take him into custody.

Fayard was charged with robbery after his vehicle was searched and he was interviewed by police.

Municipal Judge Travis Haynes presided over Fayard’s initial appearance where his bond was set at $15,000.

He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.