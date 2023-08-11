Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dunkin’ to release spiked iced coffee and tea line, report says

Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a...
Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a USA Today report.(Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spiked drinks are having a moment, and Dunkin’ wants in.

USA Today reports the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas.

It’s called Dunkin’ Spiked, and it looks to offer Dunkin’ fans a different kind of buzz.

There is no date on when it will be available, and depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha and vanilla, and will have 6% alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. They will have 5% alcohol by volume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
For the moment, the books have been removed from the shelves until the library board of...
LGBTQ+ graphic novel series temporarily pulled from Miss. library after residents’ concern

Latest News

Brandy McGill is at the Digital News Desk to share some more Good News with the Pine Belt!
Good News - Aug. 11, 2023
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
A 450-pound black bear delighted visitors at a Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee by frolicking in...
Bubble bath! Bear frolics delightfully in suds
A 450-pound black bear delighted visitors at a Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee by frolicking in...
Bubble bath bears frolic delightfully in suds