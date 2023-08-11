Win Stuff
DECISION 2023: Marion Co. Primary Election results

-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There were quite a few close races in Marion County during the primary election.

This included the race for the Republican nominee for Tax Assessor Collector, with Stephanie B. Burhrer at 51% of the vote and Joni Simmons at 49%.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial until certified. Vote percentages may also change.

For the Republican nominee for Supervisor of District 2, incumbent John N. Moree (52%) pulled ahead of Mike Cooper (48%).

Incumbent Raymon Rowell (54%) was also in the lead over Mark Bedwell (46%) for the Republica nominee for Supervisor of District 4.

Here are some results from other races in Marion County:

  • Constable Dist. 1 GOP: Krae Morgan (75%) defeats Eli Turnage (25%)
  • Supervisor Dist. 1 GOP: Incumbent Eugene Green (60%) defeats Eddie Morgan (40%)

To see the results of all of the races in the Pine Belt, including other high-profile races for state positions, click HERE.

