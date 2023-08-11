Circuit clerks prepare for Aug. 29 runoffs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week’s primary elections are over, but work still continues in the offices of circuit clerks across the state.

Some are working on affidavit ballots others are waiting to receive mail-in absentee ballots.

They’re also preparing for the runoffs of Aug. 29.

“We’re also having to build our database, get that done, and then re-program all the machines for them to go out to the polls on election day,” Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said. “So, it’s the same process we did a couple of weeks ago,”

Voters now can order mail-in absentee ballots for the runoff. They’ll be able to vote absentee in-person after the primary elections are certified on Aug. 18.

Voters also will be to vote absentee in-person on two Saturdays prior to the runoff.

“On Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, we’ll be open on Saturday and it also starts on that (Monday, Aug. 21) until the 26th ... that’s the last day to vote absentee,” Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said.

Absentee votes by mail will be counted as long as they are postmarked by election day and received by the circuit clerk within five business days of the election.

