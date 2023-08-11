Body found in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.

The sheriff said the body is badly decomposed and DNA analysis will be necessary to make a positive identification.

However, Kemp said it’s believed to be that of Johnny Ray Mason, who has been missing since July 2. The sheriff said clothing items found matched the description of what Mr. Mason was wearing the last time he was seen on County Road 610. The location of the remains is about a mile from where Mason lived in Shubuta.

There were numerous searches conducted to try to locate Mason in the days and weeks after his disappearance. Clarke County Emergency Management, Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, volunteers and cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department were used to search areas near his home.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.