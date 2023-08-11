Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘Before I Was Black’: The story of self-acceptance for one Columbia native

Dorothy Bee Williams shares her story of growing up in the middle of the civil rights movement and how she learned to love herself.
By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Columbia native is sharing her story of self-acceptance after living through segregation, many career changes, and even overcoming addiction.

For 64 years, Dorothy Bee Williams felt those years that make up her life were full of events worth sharing. Many of those events centered around her truly learning her value, worth and identity as a Black woman.

It wasn’t until Critical Race Theory became a hot-button topic that she decided she wanted to share her life as a woman of color growing up, in a book. The controversial topic triggered an array of emotions for Williams, now in black and white, in her book, “Before I Was Black.”

“It was like God spoke to me in Jackson when they were trying to stop the teaching of racism and the civil rights movement,” said Williams. “Our history, they were trying to sweep it under the rug as though it never happened.

I said, ‘Wait a minute. I’ve been through too much. I bear the scars of racism. You will not sweep my story under the rug. I will tell my story,’ and I got busy and I started.”

Born in the 1950s, Williams lived through White Supremacy, integration, sit-ins and much more. The days when people of color were considered negros, which Williams didn’t mind being called.

“But I have to tell the story of before I was Black, meaning when I was the negro, that little yellow girl on the hill, on the riverbank,” Williams said. “Until when the schools integrated, and I was dictated as a black student and society had begun to label us as Black,” she said.

That’s when Williams decided she wanted to be anything other than Black.

“I go, ‘I don’t want to be Black,’” Williams said.

“‘Black is poor... Black is hungry. Black is ugly, it’s that black cat that black spider, that black snake. Me no want to be black, ok.’ So, I had to learn what it means in today’s world.”

Williams said the tables turned when she joined the military. That’s when she truly embraced Black.

“In my second year in the Army, I went to Europe, and when I went to Europe, I met a new kind of Black in Europe, and oh my God I fell in love,” Williams said. “And I fell in love with me because they embraced me, especially the Africans.”

Williams said the “Black” she grew up around lacked confidence and highlighted struggle and pain. Although it took time for her to truly love the pigmentation of her skin, she’s proud to see her people today, proud of who they are no matter what they’re classified as… whether that’s Black or African American.

“Don’t let anything like racism, which is still prevalent today in America, or addition or any kind of abuse or whatever you’re going through. You can overcome it and learn to develop your own greatness.

We’re all great. We were created in greatness, so don’t be fooled by the tricks of the enemy.”

“Before I Was Black” is self-published by Aspire Publishing Hub and can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Thrift Books.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
For the moment, the books have been removed from the shelves until the library board of...
LGBTQ+ graphic novel series temporarily pulled from Miss. library after residents’ concern
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water
Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water

Latest News

-
Burn bans in Mississippi: What you need to know
Brandy McGill is at the Digital News Desk to share some more Good News with the Pine Belt!
Good News - Aug. 11, 2023
The suspect is pictured, along with a vehicle he was driving, in surveillance video from a...
JCSD seeking suspect in automobile burglary investigation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
USM professor says ‘record-breaking’ heat is both climate & weather