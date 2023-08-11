Beastly hot weather expected with no rain in sight

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday evening everyone.

Thursday offered another hot day in the Pine Belt, and we see no letup in sight for at least the next seven days.

Overnight, look for muggy and warm conditions with low temperatures in the upper-70s to around 80.

Friday, expect very hot temperatures with highs around 101 degrees ,with the heat index pushing 117 degrees.

If working outdoors please drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks.

Saturday could be even hotter, with highs around 102 and lows in the upper-0s to around 80. There is a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm for Saturday and Sunday, but that is about it.

We could see an uptick in shower activity next week, but highs will remain in the upper 90s to around 100.

