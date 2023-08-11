Win Stuff
2 suspects wanted in commercial burglary investigation in Hattiesburg

HPD said the suspects are a man and a woman.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects related to a commercial burglary investigation.

HPD said the incident took place in the 100 block of Lurty Avenue on Saturday, July 22.

The police department said a white Chevrolet Truck was loaded with items from a storage unit. The suspects are a man and a woman.

If you have information pertaining to the incident or the suspects’ identities or whereabouts, you can contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).

