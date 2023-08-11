08/11 Ryan’s “Furnace” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprise we’re starting down the barrel of another dangerously hot day, with heat indices expected to top 110 again this afternoon. The air temperature itself has surpassed my forecast high for the last few days, wishful thinking I guess, so today I adjusted my numbers up ever so slightly. That still puts us in line with the trend of the last several days; things have gotten progressively hotter and more humid, but it’s hard to tell if you’re not starring at the numbers each day. The good news is eventually we’ll cool a tad, but even then it’s only into the upper 90s as my lowest high on today’s 10-day is 97. That’s largely do to increasing rain chances, which have steadily fallen each day, so now our wettest day only has a 20% chance right now.

So please, continue to practice your heat safety by limiting your outdoor exposure and staying hydrated. It doesn’t take much to over do it in this heat, and forecast heat indices for Saturday could be as high as 120!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.