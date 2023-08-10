WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Soccer: Premier League Newcastle v. Aston Villa 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Motor Sports: Motocross - New Berlin, NY 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday Times Golf: AIG Women’s Open 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. NASCAR: Cup Series: Indianapolis 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times La Liga: Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid 2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sunday Times Saints Preseason Game: Kansas City @ New Orleans 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

