WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Soccer: Premier League Newcastle v. Aston Villa
|11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Motor Sports: Motocross - New Berlin, NY
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Golf: AIG Women’s Open
|11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|NASCAR: Cup Series: Indianapolis
|1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|La Liga: Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid
|2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Saints Preseason Game: Kansas City @ New Orleans
|12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
