Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports
WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Soccer: Premier League Newcastle v. Aston Villa11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Motor Sports: Motocross - New Berlin, NY2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
SundayTimes
Golf: AIG Women’s Open11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
NASCAR: Cup Series: Indianapolis1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
La Liga: Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
SundayTimes
Saints Preseason Game: Kansas City @ New Orleans12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Forrest Co. Primary Election results
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
Perry County will have a new sheriff come the new year after Tuesday's Republican primary results
Garner bests incumbent Nobles in Perry County sheriff’s primary
Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Sheriff Danny Rigel Rigel will take on Independent candidate James Murray in the Nov. 7 General...
DECISION 2023: Lamar Co. Primary Election results

Latest News

Part fundraiser, part social event, part fitness - Laurel High School is bringing out all the...
Helmets & Heels: Laurel High School hosts women's football clinic
Bryce Parker, Stringer
Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior RB/LB Bryce Parker
Bryce Parker, Stringer
Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior RB/LB Bryce Parker
Dylan Lawrence, Southern Miss
Dylan Lawrence the “Avatar” of USM football