WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Aug. 10, 2023
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place.
- Pine Belt Women Business Owner Summitt
- Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg
- This is a pre-event to the Pine Belt Women’s Expo. Summit ticket includes tickets to the Expo.
- To find out more information and to get tickets, click HERE.
- 11th Annual Pine Belt Women’s Expo
- Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. also at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg
- Admission is $5 for ages 10 and up.
- To find out more information and to get tickets, click HERE.
- “Helmets and Heels” women’s football clinic
- Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Laurel Tornado Fieldhouse
- Tickets are $25 per person.
- Attendees can register and secure their spot by clicking HERE.
- Downtown Hattiesburg Saturday Market
- Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmer’s Market at Townsquare Park
- The Commodores at the Beau Rivage
- Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi
- For tickets, click HERE.
- Luke Bryan at the Brandon Amphitheatre
- Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon
- For tickets, click HERE.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.