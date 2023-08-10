Win Stuff
Perry GOP sheriff candidate speaks about fall campaign

Jacob Garner narrowly defeated incumbent Mitch Nobles by a little more than 100 votes.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUNNELSTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County will soon have a new sheriff after incumbent Mitch Nobles was bested in the Republican primary Tuesday night.

Jacob Garner narrowly defeated Nobles by a little more than 100 votes.

Garner currently serves with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

Now, he’ll face current Beaumont Police Chief Jeremy McSwain in the November general election.

On Wednesday afternoon, Garner spoke about his campaign going forward.

“Me and Jeremy are good friends, and we talk quite often sometimes and we go way back,” Garner said. “But, we’re just going to beat the bushes again and get out and knock on doors and see if can’t get some votes.”

McSwain started his law enforcement career in 20210 and also worked for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Richton Police Department.

