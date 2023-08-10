No injuries reported after incident involving Petal school bus

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported after a Petal School District bus was involved in an incident Thursday afternoon.

Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon, who was on the scene, said the bus had just left the Petal Elementary School, and around 35 people were on board.

“So very fortunate and blessed that the 35 students that were on our bus are all safe and sound,” said Dillon. “Obviously, a little shook up.”

“Driver is fine, just a little shook up as well. He just said he lost some of his control with the driving. Very very fortunate and blessed though he was able to steer the bus to the side of the road safely.”

The incident took place near Cartersville, Sunrise, and Old River roads

Dillon said witnesses said it may have been a malfunction because someone reported something broke off the bus.

“What we are hearing from eyewitnesses, maybe something malfunctioned or broke on the bus, as far as they saw a piece of metal come off, and the driver lost a little bit of the steering. We don’t know exactly what is happening there, so we’re going to look into that and see,” Dillon said.

The Petal Police Department and Fire Department, AAA Ambulance Service and Petal School District Police responded to the scene.

“... It has just been a joint effort to check on our kids and make sure they’re safe, our bus driver is safe, and then get them back to their families,” Dillon said.

Some parents came to get their kids. Others were put on a new bus and will be a bit late getting home.

