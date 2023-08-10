No heat relief anytime soon

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day as highs top out around 100°. Heat Indices will be between 106-113°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The heat will continue to build as we end the week. Highs will top out around 100° to 101° on Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry. Heat Indices will be between 110-115°.will

The heat looks to continue into early next week with highs near 100° for Monday and Tuesday.

