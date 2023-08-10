Win Stuff
New Mississippi Power facility provides all-in-one lineman training

Mississippi Power's workforce development and training building is nearly complete.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Mississippi Power’s workforce development and training building is nearly complete.

The next generation of linemen will soon be learning the tricks of the trade at one central location in Gulfport.

“We’ve done this across the service territory for decades, but this allows us to have classroom training and hands-on training in an indoor setting. Right in the backyard, what we’re really excited about is a covered area where they can climb poles, and we have the uncovered area because you have to work in all elements when you’re restoring electric service,” said Jeff Shepard, Mississippi Power spokesperson.

Armando Jones made the transition from student to lineman five years ago.

“You’re learning the tools, you’re learning what’s expected from you on the ground, then eventually you start progressing, you start operating equipment, you get in the bucket, you start climbing a little bit more,” Jones said. “So one thing about line work, it’s unpredictable. Not every job’s the same, so it’s learning to adapt and overcome.”

The new facility should be up and running within the next few months.

