Mississippi accepting Nurse Retention Loan Repayment Program applications

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that Mississippi is now accepting applications for the Nurse Retention Loan Repayment Program.

“Mississippi needs to continue strengthening its pipeline of nurses and that’s what this program does,” said Reeves. “It’s another major step forward that will help support our great nurses across Mississippi. We will do everything we can to make our state the ideal destination for nurses to live, work, and raise their families.”

The program will provide an annual award of up to $6,000 for a maximum of three years to help Mississippi nurses pay off their student loans. The awards will not exceed the balance of a student’s outstanding loans.

The program is a product of legislation signed earlier this year by Reeves.

The application is available to nurses who are in their first year of employment. Additional eligibility requirements can be found HERE.

