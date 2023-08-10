Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi accepting Nurse Retention Loan Repayment Program applications

The program is a product of legislation signed earlier this year by Reeves.
The program is a product of legislation signed earlier this year by Reeves.(Gray News Media)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that Mississippi is now accepting applications for the Nurse Retention Loan Repayment Program.

“Mississippi needs to continue strengthening its pipeline of nurses and that’s what this program does,” said Reeves. “It’s another major step forward that will help support our great nurses across Mississippi. We will do everything we can to make our state the ideal destination for nurses to live, work, and raise their families.”

The program will provide an annual award of up to $6,000 for a maximum of three years to help Mississippi nurses pay off their student loans. The awards will not exceed the balance of a student’s outstanding loans.

The program is a product of legislation signed earlier this year by Reeves.

The application is available to nurses who are in their first year of employment. Additional eligibility requirements can be found HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Forrest Co. Primary Election results
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
Perry County will have a new sheriff come the new year after Tuesday's Republican primary results
Garner bests incumbent Nobles in Perry County sheriff’s primary
Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Sheriff Danny Rigel Rigel will take on Independent candidate James Murray in the Nov. 7 General...
DECISION 2023: Lamar Co. Primary Election results

Latest News

Injuries were avoided in a rollover accident Thursday morning in Marion County.
Injuries avoided in Marion County rollover
The incident took place near Cartersville, Sunrise, and Old River roads
No injuries reported after incident involving Petal school bus
Monica Lee stands outside her eldest son's house in Braxton, Miss., March 21, 2023, as she...
Civil suit can continue against corrupt former deputy linked to death of Mississippi man
The sheriff’s department said a total of 15 locations throughout the county were tested for...
Citations issued for 4 E-cigarette retailers in Jasper Co.