LGBTQ+ graphic novel series temporarily pulled from Miss. library after residents’ concern

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County residents had strong opinions concerning the availability of the graphic novel series “Heartstopper” at the public library.

Heather McMurry says she wanted to attend Wednesday’s meeting after noticing the books when visiting the library one day with her children.

“We saw a book that just kind of stood out,” McMurry said. “It was a graphic novel, and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s that?’”

After a closer look, McMurry’s interest turned into concern.

“I looked back at the book and uncovered that it had some kind of sexual situations,” McMurry said. “It was a[n] LGBTQ book.”

McMurry then shared a page depicting two teenage boys kissing that made its way to others in the community.

At the meeting, residents had questions as to who was responsible for ordering the series.

“The ‘Heartstopper’ series actually came to us as a patron request,” said library director Ryda Worthy.

Worthy says due to a recent update, the series bypassed their normal ordering process, causing the staff to do its own research.

While the meeting was packed, there was no one in support of the series.

For the moment, the books have been removed from the shelves until the library board of supervisors can discuss further action.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.