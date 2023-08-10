Investigation discovers high levels of toxic chemicals in MS drinking water

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Testing of drinking water and an investigation by Consumer Reports and Mississippi Spotlight discover dangerous toxins in tap water.

Samples of tap and well water contain PFAS or poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

One Alcorn County family believes the toxins are responsible for their many health issues.

“Families shouldn’t have to worry that the water we’re drinking from our tap at home is endangering our health,” said Crystal Dotson of Corinth.

She and her husband, Tim of Corinth, discovered their water had the highest level of toxic chemicals of all samples submitted for a Consumer Reports/MS Spotlight investigation. They participated in the survey, submitting water samples last fall.

The couple received the results earlier this year. The Alcorn County residents get their drinking water from the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway.

“Along that way, there is a silicon plant, fertilizer plant, three chemical plants, and a paper mill,” said Dotson. “So we were already concerned about the quality of our water.”

They believe the water is making them sick.

“Since we moved to Corinth over a decade ago my family has felt illnesses seemingly out of nowhere,” said Dotson. “With no family history, our 17-year-old daughter developed two autoimmune diseases, and we both lost our all bladders.”

One hundred and forty-nine water samples from all 82 counties found PFAs (poly-fluoroalkyl substances) or “forever chemicals,” as well as measurable levels of arsenic and lead. Forrest and Holmes counties had the fifth and sixth highest levels.

Hinds County was eighth.

“We found in 23 of counties in Mississippi had total PFAS levels above consumer reports recommended maximum of 10 parts per trillion. now that level 10 parts per trillion is also used by the International Bottled Water Association as a limit that they allow,” said Consumer Reports head of Product Testing James Rogers.

The chemicals are used to make stain water and grease-resistant products. Dr. Glake Hill, Professor of Chemistry at Jackson State University said the toxins leak into the environment through product disposal and seep into the soil and water supply.

“These chemicals can remain for a significant amount of time in the bloodstream when consumed,” said Hill. “And are thought to cause significant health concerns ranging from kidney disease to liver disease to cancers, increasing cholesterol.”

They are calling on Governor Tate Reeves to order statewide water testing for PFAS and provide filters for all households.

Here is the Consumer Reports/MS Spotlight list of the top 10 counties with the highest PFAS levels.

1) Alcorn County - 93 ppt (parts per trillion)

2) Carroll County - 52 ppt

3) Lamar County - 47 ppt

4) Harrison County - 46 ppt

5) Forrest County - 44 ppt

6) Holmes County - 43 ppt

7) Hancock County - 21 ppt

8) Hinds County - 19 ppt

9) Union County -17 ppt

10) Pike County - 17 ppt

