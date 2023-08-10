Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping in all 50 states

Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.
Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.(Instacart/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is accepting food stamps in all 50 states.

That means customers can now buy groceries online with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Instacart previously launched a pilot program in Alaska with Safeway stores. It has expanded to more than 10,000 stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, more than 42 million people are enrolled in SNAP.

For more information, visit Instacart’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Forrest Co. Primary Election results
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
Perry County will have a new sheriff come the new year after Tuesday's Republican primary results
Garner bests incumbent Nobles in Perry County sheriff’s primary
Sheriff Danny Rigel Rigel will take on Independent candidate James Murray in the Nov. 7 General...
DECISION 2023: Lamar Co. Primary Election results
Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel

Latest News

Lori Anne Salem, Assistant Vice Provost and Director of the Student Success Center, left, hosts...
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to ‘ChatGPT-proof’ assignments
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New...
Streamer Kai Cenat says he is ‘beyond disappointed’ in mayhem at NYC event
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman