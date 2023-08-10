Injuries avoided in Marion County rollover

From Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook

MARION COUNTYT, Miss. (WDAM) - Injuries were avoided in a one-vehicle rollover accident Thursday morning on Riley Road in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and AAA Ambulance responded to the accident as well.

