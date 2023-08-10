Win Stuff
Injuries avoided in Marion County rollover

Injuries were avoided in a rollover accident Thursday morning in Marion County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook

MARION COUNTYT, Miss. (WDAM) - Injuries were avoided in a one-vehicle rollover accident Thursday morning on Riley Road in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and AAA Ambulance responded to the accident as well.

