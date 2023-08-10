Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police asking public's help in locating commercial burglary suspect

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in July commercial...
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in July commercial burglary.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT
From Hattiesburg Police Department6 Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect related to a commercial burglary in late July.

HPD said the incident took place on July 20 in the 100 block of Turtle Creek Drive.

The suspect broke the front glass and made entry, HPD said.

Hattiesburg police are asking the public's aid in identifying a suspect's vehicle believed...
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's aid in identifying a suspect's vehicle believed involved in a recent commercial burglary.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

The video footage from neighboring businesses indicates the suspect is a male who drives a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident or the suspect’s identity/whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 (STOP).

