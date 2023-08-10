Dylan Lawrence the “Avatar” of USM football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dylan Lawrence has earned the nickname “Avatar” for the way he flies around the football field.

Southern Miss certainly hopes the 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety plays superhuman this season.

Lawrence transferred in from Mississippi State – a welcome addition to a USM secondary which lost some key veterans.

He was mostly a special teams player in Starkville but Lawrence has already showed the Golden Eagle coaching staff what he’s capable of with a strong spring and start to fall camp.

“I try to bring good energy every day,” said Lawrence, a redshirt junior. “I try to bring somebody else along with me. I’ve definitely built a real bond with coach [Will] Hall and coach [Dan O’Brien]. And the players we get along so well, some of us against each other in high school so that competition just comes back. Being able to play with them is amazing.”

“I played against Dylan in high school – I went to Oak Grove, he went to George County,” said USM sophomore wide receiver Brandon Hayes. “So I already kind of knew what type of player he was. Obviously, he’s long and rangy. He covers ground fast. I love how he plays, he plays fast all the time. I’ve never seen him do anything slow.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.