Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dylan Lawrence the “Avatar” of USM football

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dylan Lawrence has earned the nickname “Avatar” for the way he flies around the football field.

Southern Miss certainly hopes the 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety plays superhuman this season.

Lawrence transferred in from Mississippi State – a welcome addition to a USM secondary which lost some key veterans.

He was mostly a special teams player in Starkville but Lawrence has already showed the Golden Eagle coaching staff what he’s capable of with a strong spring and start to fall camp.

“I try to bring good energy every day,” said Lawrence, a redshirt junior. “I try to bring somebody else along with me. I’ve definitely built a real bond with coach [Will] Hall and coach [Dan O’Brien]. And the players we get along so well, some of us against each other in high school so that competition just comes back. Being able to play with them is amazing.”

“I played against Dylan in high school – I went to Oak Grove, he went to George County,” said USM sophomore wide receiver Brandon Hayes. “So I already kind of knew what type of player he was. Obviously, he’s long and rangy. He covers ground fast. I love how he plays, he plays fast all the time. I’ve never seen him do anything slow.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
-
Key information, reminders for voters for 2023 Miss. primary election
Updates will be added as soon as the fire department is able to give more information on the...
LFD quickly extinguishes fire inside Howard Industries plant Tuesday
Mattie Burns, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Wanted woman turns self in to HPD
Interstate 59 saw three-vehicle collision Monday evening in Lamar County
3-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 causes multiple injuries

Latest News

Dylan Lawrence, Southern Miss
Dylan Lawrence the "Avatar" of USM football
Dwike Wilson, Southern Miss
Dwike Wilson brings wealth of knowledge to USM secondary
Dwike Wilson, Southern Miss
Dwike Wilson brings wealth of knowledge to USM secondary
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Brandon native Will Rogers named to watch list for best QB in college football