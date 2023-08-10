Dwike Wilson brings wealth of knowledge to USM secondary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dwike Wilson’s coached all over the country – from Jones College, Indiana and most recently South Alabama.

He’s happy to be back in his home state as the cornerbacks coach for Southern Miss.

The Vicksburg native remembers being enamored with the Golden Eagles growing up because most of the players were from Mississippi.

He brings a wealth of experience to a defensive backfield which is inexperienced. The room is full of older guys – many transfers from power 5 programs – who have been waiting for their opportunity.

It’s Wilson’s job to have them ready for the moment.

“First of all, attitude,” Wilson said. “Attitude is everything here at Southern Miss. One thing about them is the competitive drive. Don’t take nothing for granted, we’re going to fight for every inch. Every opportunity to get our hands on the ball, we’re going to get our hands on the ball. Bringing the same gas every day. Being the guy that can be dependable, you can count on ‘em over and over and over.”

“The way he treats the kids, the way he develops them,” said USM head coach Will Hall. “Because he’s had to develop people his whole life at JUCO. I think it’s been a great fit.”

