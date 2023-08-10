DECISION 2023: Covington Co. Primary Election results

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - At least one election is expected to head to a runoff in Covington County.

On Tuesday night, during the primary election, Chris Brister received around 48% of the vote for the Republican nominee race for Supervisor of District 3. This put Brister ahead of incumbent Jimmy D. White, who received around 35% of the vote. Craig Napier received around 17%.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial until certified. Vote percentages may also change.

Mississippi’s primary runoff election is slated for Aug. 29.

During the race for the Republican nominee for Tax Assessor Collector, Starr Miller Hux received around 55% of the vote, leading over the other two candidates.

Here are some results from other races in Covington County:

Supervisor Dist. 3 DEM: Sylvester Cooley (81%) defeats Brandon Walker (19%)

Supervisor Dist 4 DEM: Incumbent Fenton Pope (77%) defeats John David Hall (23%)

Supervisor Dist 5 DEM: Incumbent Arthur Keys (55%) defeats Eric Barnes (45%)

Chancery Clerk GOP: Incumbent Guy Easterling (70%) defeats Kyle Mayfield (30%)

Constable Southern Dist. GOP: Incumbent Roger P. Dickens (56%) defeats Ryan Bonds (44%)

South Justice Court Judge GOP: Billy Pitts (55%) defeats Lisa Bounds Easterling (45%)

