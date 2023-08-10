Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Citations issued for 4 E-cigarette retailers in Jasper Co.

The sheriff’s department said a total of 15 locations throughout the county were tested for...
The sheriff’s department said a total of 15 locations throughout the county were tested for compliance, and 4 of those locations were found to have sold E-cigarettes devices to a person under the age of 21.(Video Blocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four E-cigarette retail locations have been issued citations for selling devices to people under 21 years of age by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said it conducted a compliance check on Wednesday after receiving complaints regarding E-cigarettes sales to minors.

Mississippi law prohibits the sale of E-cigarettes to persons under the age of 21, as well as the possession of these devices by persons under the age of 21, according to JCSD. Higher penalties are possible when the offense occurs within 1500 feet of a school or within 1000 feet of a church, public park, ballpark, public gymnasium, youth center or movie theatre.

The sheriff’s department said a total of 15 locations throughout the county were tested for compliance, and 4 of those locations were found to have sold E-cigarettes devices to a person under the age of 21.

Citations were issued at all 4 locations, and charges are pending in the respective Justice Court districts.

“Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has received reports of these devices being found at our schools over the past school year, and we have received notice that they have been found already this school year,” said the sheriff’s department on a Facebook post.

“Students should be reminded that the possession of these devices on school property is a misdemeanor crime, punishable by fines and/or community service.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Forrest Co. Primary Election results
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
Perry County will have a new sheriff come the new year after Tuesday's Republican primary results
Garner bests incumbent Nobles in Perry County sheriff’s primary
Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and...
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel
Sheriff Danny Rigel Rigel will take on Independent candidate James Murray in the Nov. 7 General...
DECISION 2023: Lamar Co. Primary Election results

Latest News

The review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Miss. AG Office finds use of force justified in Nov. 2022 shooting in Jones Co.
FILE - Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp...
NOAA doubles the chances for a nasty Atlantic hurricane season due to hot ocean, tardy El Nino
-
South 16th Ave. roadway project to begin Aug. 14 in Hattiesburg
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Aug. 10, 2023