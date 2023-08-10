Brandon Presley meets supporters at Hattiesburg residence

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley was in Hattiesburg campaigning on the first day after the primary elections Wednesday.

Presley stopped at the Tommie Davis home to meet supporters, where he spoke about facing off against Governor Tate Reeves, who easily won Tuesday’s Republican Primary.

“We’re going to continue pressing the case that it’s time to turn the page on Tate Reeves as governor,” Presley said.

“I think people in Mississippi want a breath of fresh air, they want a change in state government and some of that comes down to ethics reform, cleaning up corruption in state government. Again, expanding Medicaid to save our hospitals, but also, bringing hope to the state.”

Presley also made campaign stops Wednesday in Tupelo, Olive Branch and Jackson.

