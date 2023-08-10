Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Brandon Presley meets supporters at Hattiesburg residence

Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley was in Hattiesburg campaigning on the first day after the primary elections Wednesday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley was in Hattiesburg campaigning on the first day after the primary elections Wednesday.

Presley stopped at the Tommie Davis home to meet supporters, where he spoke about facing off against Governor Tate Reeves, who easily won Tuesday’s Republican Primary.

“We’re going to continue pressing the case that it’s time to turn the page on Tate Reeves as governor,” Presley said.

“I think people in Mississippi want a breath of fresh air, they want a change in state government and some of that comes down to ethics reform, cleaning up corruption in state government. Again, expanding Medicaid to save our hospitals, but also, bringing hope to the state.”

Presley also made campaign stops Wednesday in Tupelo, Olive Branch and Jackson.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
-
Key information, reminders for voters for 2023 Miss. primary election
Mattie Burns, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Wanted woman turns self in to HPD
Updates will be added as soon as the fire department is able to give more information on the...
LFD quickly extinguishes fire inside Howard Industries plant Tuesday
Interstate 59 saw three-vehicle collision Monday evening in Lamar County
3-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 causes multiple injuries

Latest News

Republican Jacob Garner will face Independent Jeremy McSwain in the race for Perry County...
Perry GOP sheriff candidate speaks about fall campaign
For the moment, the books have been removed from the shelves until the library board of...
LGBTQ+ graphic novel series temporarily pulled from Miss. library after residents’ concern
In November, Jones County will have four choices for one big decision: The current sheriff, two...
Jones County Sheriff race set with 4 candidates
“There’s very, very strong feelings to repair this gym,” Cahill said. “A lot of people are very...
Soso gym may be demolished for good