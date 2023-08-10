Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off

Mississippi Lottery Corporation
Mississippi Lottery Corporation(Mississippi Lottery Corporation)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bay Springs, Miss. (WDAM) - One lucky player hit the $400,000 jackpot on a $20 scratch-off!

The winner, an unnamed Bay Springs man, initially bought tickets for his neighbor, who won $1,000. After his neighbor won some money, the man decided to go back to the store to purchase some tickets for himself.

It turned out to be his lucky day!

An unnamed winner purchased the $400,000 Multiplier Mania ticket at Keith's Superstore in Bay...
An unnamed winner purchased the $400,000 Multiplier Mania ticket at Keith's Superstore in Bay Springs.(Mississippi Lottery Corporation)

He bought the winning $400,000 Multiplier Mania ticket at Keith’s Superstore in Bay Springs.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Forrest Co. Primary Election results
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
Perry County will have a new sheriff come the new year after Tuesday's Republican primary results
Garner bests incumbent Nobles in Perry County sheriff’s primary
Sheriff Danny Rigel Rigel will take on Independent candidate James Murray in the Nov. 7 General...
DECISION 2023: Lamar Co. Primary Election results
Current Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley was defeated as candidate Johnel Rogers wins the...
DECISION 2023: Wayne Co. Primary Election results

Latest News

WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Aug. 10, 2023
The Laurel High School Touchdown Club proudly announces the first-ever "Helmets and Heels"...
Laurel School District hosting ‘Helmets and Heels’ women’s football clinic
Part fundraiser, part social event, part fitness - Laurel High School is bringing out all the...
Helmets & Heels: Laurel High School hosts women's football clinic
Bryce Parker, Stringer
Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior RB/LB Bryce Parker