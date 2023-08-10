Win Stuff
2-vehicle crash injures 2 in Laurel

Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council said one person suffered minor injuries and the other took moderate injuries.(Jones County Fire Council)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Laurel Wednesday evening.

According to Dana Bumgardner with the Jones County Fire Council, Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the crash on University Avenue in Laurel shortly after 5 p.m.

When the first responding fire units arrived, Bumgardner said firefighters found two vehicles with major damage to the front ends, one in the middle of the road and a Ford Mustang in the front yard of a home.

Bumgardner said one person suffered minor injuries and the other took moderate injuries.

Firefighters quickly began giving emergency care and controlled traffic on University Avenue, shutting down the road for a short period of time while the patients were being tended to and the disabled vehicles were being removed.

Bumgardner said the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.

