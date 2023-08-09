Win Stuff
USM president, wife support scholarship program with $300K commitment

-(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
News release from the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi President Dr. Joseph S. Paul and his wife, Meg, have committed $300,000 to support the Leadership Scholarship Program.

The Joe and Meg Paul Leadership Scholarship Endowment will support the recruitment of highly engaged high school seniors to attend Southern Miss.

“An ACT score doesn’t tell the whole story of a student,” said Joseph Paul. “Character, leadership, passion and grit can’t be quantified. We want all students to come to Southern Miss with a purpose, to take the wheel and chart their path.

These leadership scholars will positively impact and alter USM for the next generation. The perpetuity of an endowment is a game-changer; it will provide scholarships long after Meg and I are gone. That’s a cool legacy and larger than any two people.”

This gift combines with earlier generous commitments from Mollie Magee Van Devender, Chuck and Rita Scianna and other funds to put the Leadership Scholarship Program well on its way to the total goal of $30 million.

Ultimately, these funds will endow approximately 200 leadership scholars in perpetuity.

For more information on supporting the USM Leadership Scholarship initiative, click HERE.

