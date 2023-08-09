Win Stuff
Soso gym may be demolished for good

Jones County School Board leaders voted to tear it down this week, Soso's mayor is still trying to save the historic gym and the memories that surround it.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The old Soso gymnasium may soon be demolished after its roof caved in last weekend.

Jones County School Board leaders voted to tear it down this week, but the mayor of Soso is still trying to save the historic gym and the memories that surround the building since 1938.

Mayor Ralph Cahill has called for a town meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m.

“There’s very, very strong feelings to repair this gym,” Cahill said. “A lot of people are very disappointed in our Soso board about voting not to accept it from the Jones County Schools they offered it to us.”

The meeting will be held in the town’s community center building.

