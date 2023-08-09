Win Stuff
Petal Alderman position opens up after Stringer wins Dist. 3 supervisor election

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says that he is proud of Stringer’s accomplishments, but now he is tasked with filling his role.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Petal alderman position will be up for re-election in January.

Steve Stringer will be serving as the District 3 Republican supervisor—leaving his position on the Petal Board of Alderman open and eligible for a special election.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says that he is proud of Stringer’s accomplishments, but now he is tasked with filling his role and explains that the process of applying is rather simple.

“The only thing that’s unusual with special elections is that it’s not affiliated with a party,” said Ducker. “So anybody who wants to run for that position, in order to sign up, will have to find registered voters in this particular ward, which is Ward 2 in the city, to sign a sheet. I believe they have to have 50 of those, and they have to do that before they decide to run.”

Ducker also says whoever fills the vacancy will have to re-run for the position when elections come around again. He expects the special election will be in either late February or early March.

