Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Ole Miss, MSU running backs named to preseason watch list for best running back award

Ole Miss, MSU running backs named to preseason watch list for best running back award (AP...
Ole Miss, MSU running backs named to preseason watch list for best running back award (AP Photo/Thomas Graning ||AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State and Ole Miss’ star running backs have been nominated to the Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The award is given to the voted best running back in the country at the end of the season.

The Bulldogs’ Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks and 2022 Conerly Trophy award winner Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss were two of 75 running backs nationally on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday.

Marks will enter his senior season with 1,260 career rushing yards and 18 career touchdowns. He will accept a bigger role this upcoming season as the clear RB1 after sharing carries with Dillon Johnson last year.

Coming off the back of a historic freshman year, Judkins will look to eclipse his already-impressive resume this upcoming season. The 2022 All-American and All-SEC first-teamer rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman.

The recipient of the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
-
Key information, reminders for voters for 2023 Miss. primary election
Updates will be added as soon as the fire department is able to give more information on the...
LFD quickly extinguishes fire inside Howard Industries plant Tuesday
Mattie Burns, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Wanted woman turns self in to HPD
Interstate 59 saw three-vehicle collision Monday evening in Lamar County
3-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 causes multiple injuries

Latest News

Dwike Wilson, Southern Miss
Dwike Wilson brings wealth of knowledge to USM secondary
Dwike Wilson, Southern Miss
Dwike Wilson brings wealth of knowledge to USM secondary
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Brandon native Will Rogers named to watch list for best QB in college football
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the Travelers...
Jay Monahan says PGA Tour, Saudi deal is on the right path in 1st remarks since taking medical leave