Man reported missing in Covington Co.

Joshua "Josh" Mahaffey, 39.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man reported missing.

According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Joshua “Josh” Mahaffey was last seen at 1385 Salem School Road in Collins Saturday morning between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Josh is described as being about six feet, one inch in height and weighing about 175 pounds.

If you know the location or have information on his whereabouts, please call the CCSO at (601) 765-8281

