Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at...
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at his precinct in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Incumbent Delbert Hosemann has secured the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

He defeated challenges from state Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino.

The race had grabbed much attention, with Hosemann and McDaniel running negative ads against each other in the weeks leading up to the election.

Hosemann will face his Democratic challenger Ryan Grover in the November election.

