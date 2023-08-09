Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Incumbent Delbert Hosemann has secured the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

He defeated challenges from state Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino.

The race had grabbed much attention, with Hosemann and McDaniel running negative ads against each other in the weeks leading up to the election.

Hosemann will face his Democratic challenger Ryan Grover in the November election.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.