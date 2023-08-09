Win Stuff
Garner bests incumbent Nobles in Perry County sheriff’s primary

Perry County will have a new sheriff come the new year after Tuesday's Republican primary results
Perry County will have a new sheriff come the new year after Tuesday's Republican primary results
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) -There’s going to be a new sheriff in town in New Augusta.

Well, more accurately, in all of Perry County.

Jacob Lamar Garner outlasted incumbent, Mitch Nobles, in Tuesday’s Republican sheriff primary, meaning the county will have a new man in that role come the turn of the year.

Garner collected 1,663 votes, earning 51.5 percent of the votes cast and counted.

Nobles, who was running for a third term, finished with 1,551 votes or 48 percent of the vote.

Thirty affidavits remain to be counted Wednesday. Results are unofficial until certified.

Perry County counted votes cast in the county’s 16 precincts as well as all absentee ballots cast.

Two supervisors’ races are headed to a runoff.

Cody Walters and Marc Williams will square off on Aug. 29 after finishing as the top two vote getters in the five-candidate, District 5 Supervisor Republican primary.

Walters nearly won outright, picking up 49.9 percent of the votes cast with 297. Williams was next with 137 votes or 23 percent.

The District 3 Republican primary race also produced a runoff, with voters returning to choose between Tim Wise or Marvin Edwards.

Wise topped the six-person ballot with nearly 38 percent of the votes cast with 327. Edwards was next in the field with 200 votes, or 23.2 percent.

