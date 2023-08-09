Win Stuff
The extreme heat returns later this week

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/8
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day as highs top out into the upper 90s. Heat Indices will be between 105-110°. Skies will be partly cloudy.

The heat will continue into Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s.

The heat will continue to build as we end the week. Highs will top out around 100° for Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of you will stay dry. Heat Indices will be between 105-115°.

The heat looks to continue into early next week with highs near 100° for Monday and Tuesday.

