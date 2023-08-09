Win Stuff
DECISION 2023: Wayne Co. Primary Election results

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Results are rolling in as ballot boxes are being counted in the Pine Belt for the 2023 Mississippi Primary Elections.

In Wayne County, the sheriff’s races for both GOP and Democratic parties are over as a new sheriff will be voted into office this November.

Current Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley was defeated as candidate Johnel Rogers wins the Democratic primary by taking 54% of the votes in the race. Candidate Chris Sargent saw the second most votes in the race with 36% percent of the votes, while Ashley was only able to get 10% of the votes.

On the GOP side of the sheriff race, Jerry Mosley was able to get 69% of the votes, defeating his opponent Sylvester Busby, who only got 31% of the votes.

Rogers and Mosley will go head-to-head for the Wayne County Sheriff position in the Nov. 7 General Election.

The GOP primary for county corner saw Phillip Brewer defeat Stephanie Brewer as he was able to get 77% of the votes.

Below are the results of the GOP races for beat supervisors in the county:

  • Beat 1 Supervisor – Russell Crane (63%) defeated David Mills (37%)
  • Beat 3 Supervisor – Steve Odom (61%) defeated incumbent Jerry Hutto (39%)
  • Beat 4 Supervisor – Donnie Pyror (66%) defeated Tony Roberts (34%)
  • Beat 5 Supervisors – Henry Cooley (74%) defeated Robert Dean (26%)

To see the results of all of the races in the Pine Belt, including other high-profile races for state positions, click HERE.

