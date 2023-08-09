Win Stuff
DECISION 2023: Lamar Co. Primary Election results

Sheriff Danny Rigel Rigel will take on Independent candidate James Murray in the Nov. 7 General Election.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Results are rolling in as ballot boxes are being counted in the Pine Belt for the 2023 Mississippi Primary Elections.

In Lamar County, Sheriff Danny Rigel will win the Republican primary in the sheriff race as he defeats Joey Walker by taking 53% of the total votes. Walker was able to get 47% of the votes during the primary.

Rigel will take on Independent candidate James Murray in the Nov. 7 General Election.

When it comes to supervisor races in Lamar County, here are the results for those races:

  • District 1 GOP Primary – Steve Lampton (62%) defeats David West (38%)
  • District 2 GOP Primary – Warren Byrd (68%) defeats Patrick Birchfield (32%)
  • District 3 GOP Primary – Terry Bass (57%) defeats Mark Smith (33%) and Ford Ramey (10%)
  • District 4 GOP Primary – Mitch Brent (80%) defeats Anthony Purvis (20%)

To see the results of all of the races in the Pine Belt, including other high-profile races for state positions, click HERE.

