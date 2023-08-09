DECISION 2023: Jones Co. Primary Election results

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The race for Jones County sheriff has now been narrowed down some.

During the primary election Tuesday night, Macon Davis (67%) pulled ahead of Michael Reaves (33%) in the race for the Republican nominee.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial until certified. Vote percentages may change.

There are still multiple people running as an independent for sheriff. This includes incumbent Joe Berlin, Alex Hodge and Kenneth Rogers Sr.

They will face off during the general election this November.

Two supervisor races are expected to go to a runoff. This includes the Republican race for Supervisor of Beat 1 with incumbent Jonny Burnett (39%) and George Walters (35%) leading among the four candidates.

In the Republican race for Supervisor of Beat 4; however, Joey Bradshaw (47%) is leading ahead of incumbent David Scruggs (33%) among the four candidates.

Another race to go to a runoff on Aug. 29 includes the Republican candidate for Circuit Clerk with Greg Dickerson (39%) slightly leading over Kim Knight (38%) among the four candidates.

There are no democratic challengers in that race.

Results for other races in Jones County include:

County Coroner GOP - Incumbent Burl Hall (73%) defeats Zachary Rowell (27%)

Supervisor Beat 2 GOP - Incumbent T. Larry Dykes (58%) defeats David Miller (42%)

Supervisor Beat 3 GOP - Incumbent Phil A. Dickerson (74%) defeats Shane Hill (26%)

Constable Dist. 1 GOP - Wayne McLemore (73%) defeats Jake Driskell (27%)

Constable Dist. 2 GOP - Incumbent Danny Gibson (66%) defeats Kyle Smith (34%)

Constable Dist. 3 GOP - Incumbent David Livingston (70%) defeats Joey Davis (30%)

This story may be updated when more information is provided.

To see the results of all of the races in the Pine Belt, including other high-profile races for state positions, click HERE.

