DECISION 2023: Forrest Co. Primary Election results

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lisa Klem has served for years as a deputy in the Forrest County Coroner’s office.

Tuesday, Klem cleared the way to run for coroner herself.

Klem collected 62% of the votes cast in Tuesday’s 2023 Republican primary election, topping Elizabeth Broome, who finished with 38% of the votes.

Tuesday’s results are unofficial until certified.

Incumbent Mary Ann Palmer picked up a whopping 87% of the vote in the Republican primary for Forrest County Tax Assessor, topping Cayla Burns.

In another race of wide interest, the Republican Forrest County Tax Collector race, Zac Howell and David Hogan each finished with about 43% of the vote. That means the two will meet in an Aug. 29 runoff.

The pair will be joined on the runoff ballot by Gentry Mordica and Wesley Clark, who were the top two finishers in the Forrest County District 1 Supervisor race.

A runoff is set for the Democratic candidate for the Forrest County District 4 Justice Court Judge. Unofficial results show incumbent Robert Davis (41%) leading slightly ahead of DeCarlo Hood (40%).

Mordica came close to winning Tuesday, finishing just short of the 50%-plus-one-vote needed for an outright victory. Clark finished with 19%.

Results for the four other supervisor races in Forrest County included:

District 2 Democratic primary – Sharon Thompson (84%) defeated Sheila Angelety (16%)

District 3 Republic primary – Steve Stringer (53%) defeats incumbent Burkett Ross (47%)

District 4 Democratic primary – Roderick Woullard (53%) defeats Nicholas Brown (47%)

District 5 Republic primary – Terri Bell (68%) defeated Douglas “Butch” Benedict Jr. (32%)

To see the results of all of the races in the Pine Belt, including other high-profile races for state positions, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.