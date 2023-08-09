Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
-
Key information, reminders for voters for 2023 Miss. primary election
Mattie Burns, 40, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Warrant issued for Hattiesburg woman
Updates will be added as soon as the fire department is able to give more information on the...
LFD quickly extinguishes fire inside Howard Industries plant Tuesday

Latest News

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver...
Man sleeping in parking garage hit, killed by car
Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver...
Man fatally struck by car while sleeping in apartment's parking garage
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Current Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley was defeated as candidate Johnel Rogers wins the...
DECISION 2023: Wayne Co. Primary Election results
Jacqueline L. Barnett and Andrew L. Richardson will face off in the primary run-off election on...
DECISION 2023: Jasper Co. Primary Election results