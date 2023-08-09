2 boaters rescued after accident on Pearl River Tuesday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two boaters were rescued on the Pearl River Tuesday night following an accident.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the Pearl River, just north of the State Route 44 boat ramp near the Lawrence County line, around 10 p.m.

According to the volunteer fire department, a boater was on a sandbar while another boater was hanging onto a tree in the water when rescue units arrived.

Rescue boats were in the water within 30 minutes of the call, according to Tri-Community VFD, and both boaters were pulled from the river with no injuries.

TCVFD said they responded to the call with three boats, 20 personnel, an engine and a squad truck.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, AAA Ambulance Service and the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the scene.

“Thankfully, both occupants of the boat had their life jackets on, as this could’ve had a different outcome,” said the volunteer fire department.

