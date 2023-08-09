Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

2 boaters rescued after accident on Pearl River Tuesday night

According to the volunteer fire department, a person was on a sandbar while another person was...
According to the volunteer fire department, a person was on a sandbar while another person was hanging onto a tree in the water when rescue units arrived.(Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two boaters were rescued on the Pearl River Tuesday night following an accident.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the Pearl River, just north of the State Route 44 boat ramp near the Lawrence County line, around 10 p.m.

According to the volunteer fire department, a boater was on a sandbar while another boater was hanging onto a tree in the water when rescue units arrived.

Rescue boats were in the water within 30 minutes of the call, according to Tri-Community VFD, and both boaters were pulled from the river with no injuries.

TCVFD said they responded to the call with three boats, 20 personnel, an engine and a squad truck.

Rescue boats were in the water within 30 minutes of the call, according to Tri-Community VFD,...
Rescue boats were in the water within 30 minutes of the call, according to Tri-Community VFD, and the two people were pulled from the river with no injuries.(Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department)

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, AAA Ambulance Service and the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the scene.

“Thankfully, both occupants of the boat had their life jackets on, as this could’ve had a different outcome,” said the volunteer fire department.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
3 people dead after Monday morning wreck on MS-35 in Covington Co.
-
Key information, reminders for voters for 2023 Miss. primary election
Updates will be added as soon as the fire department is able to give more information on the...
LFD quickly extinguishes fire inside Howard Industries plant Tuesday
Mattie Burns, 40, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Warrant issued for Hattiesburg woman
Interstate 59 saw three-vehicle collision Monday evening in Lamar County
3-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 causes multiple injuries

Latest News

Mattie Burns, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Wanted woman turns self in to HPD
The search for “Idol Across America" has started. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
‘American Idol’ looks for its next star in Mississippi and Alabama
-
USM president, wife support scholarship program with $300K commitment
Activities included a full weekly schedule of its Summer Camp program through Parks &...
Hattiesburg wraps up summer programming