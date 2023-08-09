08/09 Ryan’s “Warming Again” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another hot one! I hope you were able to enjoy yesterday because it did end up our coolest day of the week with a high of 96, but that was it...now we’re warming up again. Today’s cloud cover should keep us just shy of the triple digits again today, but just barely with an expected high near 98 degrees. It could still inch towards 100 today, it’ll just come down to how much early afternoon cloud cover we see. Right now I’d say we’re looking at partly sunny (50/50 sun to cloud ratio), without any of the few and far between showers we saw yesterday. The dry days continue until the end of the week, where we’ll see three to four 100 degree days despite increasing rain chances. Right now it just looks like summer afternoon activity, but it does look like a front could bring some slightly drier air by next Wednesday. Until then, don’t expect much noticeable change...just more dangerously hot and humid days and nights.

