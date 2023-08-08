Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Water line break causes boil water notice for Glendale Utility customers

Around 100 customers are said to be affected by the boil water notice.
Around 100 customers are said to be affected by the boil water notice.(Gray Media)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for Glendale Utility District customers in Forrest County Tuesday.

According to the utility company, a water line break on J.C. Bryant Road caused them to issue the boil water notice.

Around 100 customers are said to be affected by the boil water notice. Glendale Utility has listed the following locations that will be affected:

  • J.C. Bryant Road and Mini Farm Road from Eatonville Road to River Road
  • T Smith Road to Eatonville Road
  • Schaller Road
  • Lyles Road
  • Golden Pond Circle
  • Burns Road

The utility company says they will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink, and the company will notify customers through their Facebook page, website and alert system.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Mattie Burns, 40, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Warrant issued for Hattiesburg woman
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery Police Department holds ‘Riverfront Brawl’ press conference
Celebration called off by threatened gun violence
‘Traditional’ Oak Grove celebration cancelled after shooting threat surfaces
The team performed with the group after winning a TikTok contest.
Richton clogging team performs with Chapel Hart

Latest News

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery Police Department holds ‘Riverfront Brawl’ press conference
Updates will be added as soon as the fire department is able to give more information on the...
Fire reported at Howard Industries facility in Laurel
A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson,...
Steady turnout at the polls, several issues reported to State
Cortlen Jhase Moody, 16, reportedly stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. The...
Search continues for missing teenager out of Leakesville