Water line break causes boil water notice for Glendale Utility customers

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for Glendale Utility District customers in Forrest County Tuesday.

According to the utility company, a water line break on J.C. Bryant Road caused them to issue the boil water notice.

Around 100 customers are said to be affected by the boil water notice. Glendale Utility has listed the following locations that will be affected:

J.C. Bryant Road and Mini Farm Road from Eatonville Road to River Road

T Smith Road to Eatonville Road

Schaller Road

Lyles Road

Golden Pond Circle

Burns Road

The utility company says they will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink, and the company will notify customers through their Facebook page, website and alert system.

