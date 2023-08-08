Win Stuff
SEMRHI partnering with Pine Belt schools to provide health care services

With rising costs and inflation, getting adequate health insurance can be hard for some families in the Pine Belt.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is making sure those families have access to affordable health care.

SEMRHI has partnered with several schools in the area, providing preventative health care for hundreds of students each year.

“We understand that a child who is sick doesn’t learn,” said CEO of SEMRHI Janice Robinson said. “We understand no matter how good the educator is, if a child has a toothache, that’s going to proceed anything that is trying to come in as far as instruction wise.”

Parents with students in the Hattiesburg School District can worry less about their children’s health needs. A clinic ran through SEMRHI, is available on Hattiesburg High School’s campus--where students can be seen throughout each school day.

“I’m excited to come to the campus every day and provide quality care to our students,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Mae Ramsey said. “I think it’s really convenient for the students to come here to the clinic on campus as opposed to the parents having to check them out and take them to the emergency room. We see them for acute issues, we see them for emergent issues, we provide healthcare for physicals.”

Robinson said providing these services on campus helps out both students and parents in more ways than one.

“It has been scientifically proven that school-based health centers have had an impact with having students in school more often,” Robinson said. “Testing scores have improved because we are able to head off some of those health care decisions that parents may have to get off work for. We’re there in the schools to help take care of those children.”

Services for students are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEMRHI also offers its services at a community clinic right by Hattiesburg High School.

