Search continues for missing teenager out of Leakesville

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Search efforts are being made as a teenager from Leakesville is still missing from the area.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Cortlen Jhase Moody was last seen Friday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 a.m. at his home at Williams Drive in Leakesville. According to investigators, his grandmother noticed he was not home around 8:30 a.m. after checking his room.

Family and friends have reportedly been searching the Leakesville area for Moody for the past two days, according to a family member.

The family member also reported that another search is scheduled to happen in McLain Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the GCSO reported Moody to have family ties in that area. People who wish to join Tuesday’s search in McLain are asked to meet at the old Shell gas station at 916 E Main St.

GCSO said Moody is a black male who stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue basketball shirt with matching shorts.

Cortlen Jase Moody, 16, reportedly stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. The sheriff’s department said he was last seen wearing a blue basketball shirt with matching shorts. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Moody’s whereabouts can call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 394-2342.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.