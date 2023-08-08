Ring doorbell cameras help law enforcement, deter criminal activity

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - While crime never sleeps, security cameras and Ring doorbells are becoming more popular with homeowners and with local law enforcement.

Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter with the Jones County Sheriffs Department said it is helpful to have camera footage, providing a general guideline to aid investigations, and it can even deter criminals from targeting your home.

“Cameras, flood lights, such as that, sometimes they’ll see them and avoid the house, and, unfortunately, people pick out another victim to burglarize or commit a crime against,” said Carter.

Carter said the cameras can bring awareness, as in one specific case where a man was caught on camera appearing to steal from a homeowner.

“Identify the person, course the victim knew what they had a valuable property they had,” Carter said. “So, it definitely helped in the effect. It wasn’t just a normal porch pirate where they come up and the only thing you had was the item taken, yet you had a suspect, and of course, with social media, it helps.”

However, it’s not just petty crimes. Just last week, a Ring doorbell camera aided the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Wayne County.

“Ring doorbell camera that comes through one of the homeowner’s homes to be able to help identify one of the vehicles that was traveling with two black males inside of it, shooting a pistol out the back window,” said Chief Deputy Jason Wiggins with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

JCSD encourages all homeowners to take security measures to protect their homes.

