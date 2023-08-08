Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall quarterback Landon Hawkins
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall quarterback Landon Hawkins has matured into the leader that his team needs.
Hawkins only had a handful of starts as a sophomore last season.
10 months after his year ended, the keys have been handed to the junior to be a full-time starter.
Hawkins is set to lead a Bobcats team that’s full of 18 seniors on the roster.
The experience on the team has helped him settle in comfortably.
The term “mediocre” has been thrown around a lot at Sumrall practices.
With back-to-back 6-win seasons, Hawkins believes this year’s team can add more digits to the win column.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.