Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall quarterback Landon Hawkins

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall quarterback Landon Hawkins has matured into the leader that his team needs.

Hawkins only had a handful of starts as a sophomore last season.

10 months after his year ended, the keys have been handed to the junior to be a full-time starter.

Hawkins is set to lead a Bobcats team that’s full of 18 seniors on the roster.

The experience on the team has helped him settle in comfortably.

The term “mediocre” has been thrown around a lot at Sumrall practices.

With back-to-back 6-win seasons, Hawkins believes this year’s team can add more digits to the win column.

